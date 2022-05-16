Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
Today
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Sarine Technologies once again takes legal actions against intellectual property infringements
Sarine Technologies has filed additional lawsuits against a number of Indian entities in and around the city of Surat, India, through its Indian law firm ORTIS Law Offices, and was granted ex-parte orders for court commissioners to visit the premises of the alleged infringers to ascertain the presumed facts. The said court-ordered raids were executed on 18 May 2022 at eight various locations.
“Sarine is not in a position to disclose any details about the executed fact-finding searches owing to undertaken confidentiality commitments and as the court proceedings are sub-judice. However, it is believed that the court commissioners were able to find materials, relating both to hardware and/or software, which appear to be infringing its patent and copyright IP,” the company said.
David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, "For the past thirty-plus years, Sarine’s innovative and ground-breaking technologies have supported the diamond industry in India and led to ever increasing levels of manufacturing sophistication, higher yields and better quality, all at reduced levels of risk, thereby enhancing its profitability and propelling it to effectively dominate world diamond production. It is unfortunate that unscrupulous parties are tainting the entire Indian diamond industry. We are encouraged by the court's swift action, its understanding of the gravity of the situation and its granting of immediate steps to protect Sarine’s legal rights. We are hopeful that the measures necessary to halt these blatantly illicit practices will be implemented not only to rightfully protect Sarine's substantial investments in its IP, but also to safeguard the integrity of India’s diamond industry that relies so heavily on the public’s trust, and to enable Sarine to continue developing ever more advanced technologies for the diamond industry.”
Established in 1988, Sarine Technologies Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced modeling, analysis, evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading systems for diamonds. Sarine products include the Galaxy® family of inclusion and tension mapping systems, rough diamond planning and optimisation technologies, laser cutting and shaping tools, laser-marking, inscription and fingerprinting equipment, automated (AI-derived) Clarity, Color, Cut and light performance grading systems and traceability, visualisation and retailing services. Sarine systems have become standard tools in every modern manufacturing plant, properly equipped gemology lab and diamond appraisal business, and are essential aids for diamond polishers, dealers and retailers.