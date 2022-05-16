Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
Today
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Richmond lost € 168 million suspending commercial activities in Russia while displaying otherwise outstanding performance in financial year ended 31 March 2022
“Sales during the year under review reached an all-time high of € 19.2 billion, a 46% increase over last year (+35% on a two-year comparative period) with all Maisons, channels and regions achieving double-digit growth, led by retail and the Americas (+79%). Sales in Asia Pacific rose by 32%, with mainland China sales growing by 20% compared to the prior year. The strong European client base more than offset subdued inbound tourism, leading to a 51% sales increase, while in the Middle East and Africa sales grew at a similar pace, surpassing Japan as the Group's fourth largest market, where sales rose albeit by 28%,” the company said in a press statement adding that “suspension of commercial activities in Russia resulted in € 168 million negative operating result impact.”
Richmond’s Jewellery Maisons, Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, delivered a step-change in performance with combined sales exceeding € 11 billion and the operating margin reaching 34.3% versus 31.0% in the prior year. Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels posted an outstanding performance, increasing their market leadership. Buccellati also developed successfully, further expanding its international footprint with nine new directly-operated stores.
Another noteworthy achievement, Richmond said, relates to the Specialist Watchmakers’ strong sales rebound (+53%) to € 3.4 billion and operating margin recovery to 17.3%, with nearly all Maisons exceeding pre-pandemic sales levels. The Specialist Watchmakers reaped the benefits of direct-to-client sales exceeding 50%, achieved through continuous improvements in distribution, communication, notably on social media, and supply chain management. The increased appeal of high-quality watches to Millennials and Gen-Z is very positive for the future.
At the Group level, operating profit more than doubled to € 3.4 billion and the operating margin strengthened to 17.7%. This significant growth in operating profit, combined with careful management of working capital, led to cash flow from operating activities increasing to € 4.6 billion. Profit for the year rose by 61% to € 2.1 billion and net cash by 55% to € 5.2 billion at the end of March 2022.