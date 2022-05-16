Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Morgan Stanley believes that De Beers is expanding its share in the diamond market
Morgan Stanley said polished prices had been down 8-10% from their 2022 peaks, while 0.3 to 1 carat stones decreased 1-3% in price. Low-quality stones under 0.3 carats saw the biggest correction falling in price by about 10%, the bank said, while large stones over 1 carat fell by 8%.
According to Morgan Stanley, De Beers currently expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.2 billion in fiscal year 2022, which compares to an EBITDA of $1.1 billion for the previous year.
De Beers' results in Anglo American's first quarter production report released in April were upbeat compared to the results of other divisions of the corporation. Rough diamond production at De Beers increased by 25%. According to the diamond miner’s report, this is due to high operational performance and less impact of weather conditions on the mining operations. The company has not changed its plan for rough diamond production this year, leaving it at the level of 30-33 million carats.