Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Christie’s New York will spark The Light of Africa in early June
Image credit: Christie's
Christie’s New York said its Magnificent Jewels auction slated for June 8, 2022 will put The Light of Africa Diamond on the block with an estimate ranging between $11,000,000 to $18,000,000. Besides, the auction includes an exquisite assemblage of jewels from private collections, alongside signed jewels by Bhagat, Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Graff, Harry Winston, Raymond Templier, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels. The auction will be exhibited at Christie’s New York from 3-7 June.
The Light of Africa Diamond is a D-color, Flawless, Type IIa, emerald-cut diamond of 103.49 carats, with excellent polish and symmetry. The diamond was cut from a 299.3 carat rough, unearthed from The Cullinan Diamond Mine. The Cullinan Diamond Mine has produced some of the most historic and sensational diamonds including the Great Star of Africa and the Second Star of Africa which are both part of the British Crown Jewels set in the Sovereign’s Sceptre and the Imperial State Crown.
Other leading highlights of the sale include Twelve Jewels by JAR from the Estate of Ann Getty and jewelry from The Ann & Gordon Getty Collection. Ann Getty’s striking group of jewels by JAR is one of the largest and most important private collections of works by the visionary designer, Joel Arthur Rosenthal, to appear at auction. Several jewels from Mrs. Getty’s collection were exhibited at major museums worldwide, including London’s Somerset House, the San Francisco Legion of Honor Museum, and the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s historic JAR retrospective in 2013.
The sale also includes exceptional jewelry from notable private collections, such as: a selection of Bulgari jewelry from the collection of Signora Silvana Mangano; a Van Cleef & Arpels set of coral and gold jewelry (estimate: $30,000-40,000), formerly in the collection of Mrs. Brooke Astor; and a pair of emerald and diamond earrings of 13.79 and 12.14 carats (estimate: $1,000,000-1,800,000) from the Property of a Private Collector.