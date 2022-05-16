Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
ALROSA sees increased domestic interest to investments in polished diamonds amid hard currency restrictions
ALROSA Diamond Exclusive is a program under which ALROSA sells diamonds to private investors. The program provides for the possibility of reselling a purchased diamond at one of the company's regular auctions.
“Starting from March, interest towards this program has grown several times, as people looking for investment vehicles amid hard currency restrictions consider investing in diamonds similar to investing in gold,” ALROSA said in response to a request from TASS.
The company noted that it welcomes any measures aimed at encouraging domestic demand for polished diamonds of Russian origin. “Liberalization of legislation will open up new opportunities for Russian investors and support the real sector of the economy,” the company’s media communications said.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said that the Ministry of Finance was preparing an initiative to liberalize the circulation of rough and polished diamonds in the domestic market of the Russian Federation, and such a proposal had already been submitted to the government. The initiative is to support ALROSA sanctioned by the West, the Deputy Minister specified.
ALROSA provides up to 90% of diamond production in Russia employing more than 20 000 people.
At the end of 2021, the company netted 332 billion rubles of revenue, which is a 50-percent increase compared with 2020.