Mountain Province Diamonds announces multiple kimberlite intersections at Kennady North Project

Mountain Province Diamonds released a statement saying the company discovered several intersections of kimberlite at its 100%-held Kennady North Project in Canada. The Kennady North Project consists of over 107,000 hectares of claims and leases that completely surround the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.

The 2022 exploration program is focused on finding new kimberlites based on a detailed analysis of historical technical information including ground and airborne geophysics, kimberlite indicator minerals, and geological mapping. Approximately 3,000 of the ongoing 6,000-meter winter drill program have been completed resulting in kimberlite intersections in 16 of 20 drill holes and 3 of 4 target areas returning kimberlite intersections.

Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We began 2022 with a plan to launch an aggressive winter exploration campaign over Kennady North, and we have achieved that plan. We have discovered kimberlite in three of four targets tested to date, and completed all of our scheduled airborne and ground geophysics. In the final weeks of our winter program, we will continue to drill-test as many priority anomalies as feasible with the intent to discover more kimberlite and add value to the Kennady North Project. As a pure Canadian diamond producer and explorer, we see this as an important time to aggressively explore for new Canadian diamond production."

Of the sixteen targets identified four have been tested by drilling so far, the company said. Drilling will continue through the rest of the winter 2022 program which is expected to culminate at the end of May. Summer exploration will start in Q3 with emphasis on follow-up sampling of indicator mineral results generated from the 2021 till sampling program, which are expected to be complete by the end of Q3. A review of all winter 2022 ground geophysical data continues through Q2 with the intent to drill areas of interest with land-based anomalies in the summer program.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 106,202 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases that surround the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.





