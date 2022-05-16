Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
De Beers nets $604 million in fourth sales cycle of 2022
“Owing to the restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe, De Beers Group has continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the fourth sales cycle of 2022, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration. As a result, the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for Cycle 4 represents the expected sales value for the period 2 May to 17 May and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales,” Anglo American said in its announcement.
Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, commenting the sales said that the company continued to see good demand for its rough diamonds during the fourth sales cycle of 2022, supported by strong consumer demand for diamond jewellery in the US. He noted however, that rough diamond demand in the coming cycle will be affected as usual by the closure of many diamond polishing factories in India for the traditional May holidays. According to him, diamond businesses are continuing to closely monitor the effects of Covid-19-related lockdowns in China, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and associated sanctions.