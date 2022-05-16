Motae mine in Lesotho yields another record-breaking diamond

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) (“Lucapa” or “the Company”) and its partner, the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho, is pleased to announce the recovery of a 204-carat diamond from the Mothae mine in Lesotho.The 204 carat white stone is the eighth +100 carat diamond and third +200 carat to be recovered from the Mothae mine since commercial mining commenced in January 2019, underlining its unique large stone nature.Lucapa Diamond Company Limited is an ASX listed diamond miner and explorer with assets in Africa and Australia. It has interests in two producing diamond mines in Angola (Lulo) and Lesotho (Mothae). The large, high-value diamonds produced from these two niche African diamond mines attract some of the highest prices per carat for rough diamonds globally.The Lulo mine has been in commercial production since 2015, while the Mothae mine commenced commercial production in 2019.In 2021, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Australian Natural Diamonds Pty Ltd, Lucapa completed the strategic and transformative acquisition of the Merlin Diamond Project, an historic Australian mine containing a 4.4 million carat JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource with significant exploration potential. The Company published an Updated Scoping Study re-enforcing the significant economic potential for a long-life mine at Merlin with a production target of 2.1 million carats. A feasibility study is expected to be completed by Q3 2022.Lucapa and its project partners are also exploring for potential primary source kimberlites or lamproites at the prolific Lulo concession in Angola, the Brooking project in Australia and the Orapa Area F project in Botswana.The Board, management and key stakeholders in Lucapa have deep global diamond industry experience and networks all through the value chain from exploration to retail.