Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Motae mine in Lesotho yields another record-breaking diamond
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) (“Lucapa” or “the Company”) and its partner, the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho, is pleased to announce the recovery of a 204-carat diamond from the Mothae mine in Lesotho.
The 204 carat white stone is the eighth +100 carat diamond and third +200 carat to be recovered from the Mothae mine since commercial mining commenced in January 2019, underlining its unique large stone nature.
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited is an ASX listed diamond miner and explorer with assets in Africa and Australia. It has interests in two producing diamond mines in Angola (Lulo) and Lesotho (Mothae). The large, high-value diamonds produced from these two niche African diamond mines attract some of the highest prices per carat for rough diamonds globally.
The Lulo mine has been in commercial production since 2015, while the Mothae mine commenced commercial production in 2019.
In 2021, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Australian Natural Diamonds Pty Ltd, Lucapa completed the strategic and transformative acquisition of the Merlin Diamond Project, an historic Australian mine containing a 4.4 million carat JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource with significant exploration potential. The Company published an Updated Scoping Study re-enforcing the significant economic potential for a long-life mine at Merlin with a production target of 2.1 million carats. A feasibility study is expected to be completed by Q3 2022.
Lucapa and its project partners are also exploring for potential primary source kimberlites or lamproites at the prolific Lulo concession in Angola, the Brooking project in Australia and the Orapa Area F project in Botswana.
The Board, management and key stakeholders in Lucapa have deep global diamond industry experience and networks all through the value chain from exploration to retail.