Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Retail jewelry market in Russia reached 301 billion rubles in 2021
The growth of the market in monetary terms is due to an increase in prices in jewelry retail in 2021 by 22% compared with the previous year and by 45% against 2019. This happened due to a jump of exchange prices for gold at the end of 2020 to a historical maximum. At the same time, the average ticket over the past year increased by only 4%, to 5,625 rubles, due to an 75% increase in sales of inexpensive silver goods.
In the revenue structure of jewelry retailers, 62% is accounted for by gold items, including 28% gained by diamond jewelry, 8% by semi-precious inserts, 17% by jewelry without precious gems or with artificial stones, and 9.5% by chains. Silver jewelry accounts for 33% of revenue, 5% of which is occupied by watches.
Among the Russian regions in terms of jewelry sales, the City of Moscow and the Moscow Province are the leaders (86 billion rubles, market growth of 31%), St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Province are in second place (22.6 billion rubles, market growth of 37%), and third place is taken by the Krasnodar Territory (13 billion rubles, market growth of 40%).
“The key trend in the jewelry market last year was the rapid growth of online sales,” says Artem Sokolov, managing partner of the SOKOLOV jewelry brand. “The share of e-commerce in jewelry retail increased from 9% at the beginning of 2020 to 17% by the end of 2021 and reached 52 billion rubles (69% growth). Effective omnichannel communication with the customer will be, in our opinion, a key competitive advantage in the coming year, along with the growing importance of environmental and social responsibility issues among jewelry manufacturers and sellers.”
According to the expert assessment of the SOKOLOV Analytical Center, the market growth dynamics in 2022 will decrease to 10-15%, and the market volume will reach 330-335 billion rubles.
The SOKOLOV Analytical Center aggregates information from the Federal Assay Chamber (FAC),
Federal State Statistics Service, Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Economic Development, IMF, Sber Index transaction reports, McKinsey, Euromonitor International, Online Market Intelligence and its own sales research.