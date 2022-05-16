Alexey Moiseev opens jewelry exhibition dedicated to the 220th anniversary of the Russian Ministry of Finance

Russia’s Ministry of Finance hosted the ceremony inaugurating the jewelry exhibition dedicated to its 220th anniversary. The exposition will be available to the ministry’s employees and guests from May 16 to May 20. The exhibition presents unique works of CHAMOVSKIKH, Goznak, Argentov, Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, Evgeny Butenko, Nikolai Balmasov, and Rodis.

The exhibition is held within the framework of the joint project "The triumph of the domestic art industry and jewelry firms at world exhibitions of the 19th - early 20th centuries" run by the Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Foundation for the Development of the Art Industry and Jewelry Art. This project was launched in 2021 at the anniversary Moscow Financial Forum.

Speaking at the opening, Deputy Minister of Finance Alexei Moiseev thanked the jewelers, the Foundation for the Development of the Art Industry and Jewelry Art for their active participation in organizing such an event. Alexey Moiseev recalled: “It was the Ministry of Finance that initiated the exhibition movement in Russia. Since 1829, following the personal initiative of Minister of Finance Yegor Kankrin, the first Artistic and Industrial Exhibition was organized and the medal "For Diligence and Art" was established, which was awarded to the best exhibitors. At the moment, the Ministry of Finance of Russia is reviving this medal for presentation to employees of the ministry and employees of subordinate organizations as a departmental award.”

Alexey Moiseev also announced the next exhibition, which will be held as part of the Moscow Financial Forum (MFF). “In September, together with the Foundation, within the framework of the MFF-2022, an exhibition dedicated to the 350th anniversary of Peter the Great will be prepared. It will show both historical exhibits and new works created by Russian jewelers by this date,” said the Deputy Minister of Finance.

Also, 2022 is marked by another memorable date - the 140th anniversary of the All-Russian Artistic and Industrial Exhibition in Moscow, which was attended by the famous jewelry firms of Pavel Ovchinnikov, Carl Faberge, Ignatius Sazikov, Andrey Postnikov, and Ivan Khlebnikov. This theme will also be reflected in the exhibition project within the MFF.





