Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Alexey Moiseev opens jewelry exhibition dedicated to the 220th anniversary of the Russian Ministry of Finance
The exhibition is held within the framework of the joint project "The triumph of the domestic art industry and jewelry firms at world exhibitions of the 19th - early 20th centuries" run by the Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Foundation for the Development of the Art Industry and Jewelry Art. This project was launched in 2021 at the anniversary Moscow Financial Forum.
Speaking at the opening, Deputy Minister of Finance Alexei Moiseev thanked the jewelers, the Foundation for the Development of the Art Industry and Jewelry Art for their active participation in organizing such an event. Alexey Moiseev recalled: “It was the Ministry of Finance that initiated the exhibition movement in Russia. Since 1829, following the personal initiative of Minister of Finance Yegor Kankrin, the first Artistic and Industrial Exhibition was organized and the medal "For Diligence and Art" was established, which was awarded to the best exhibitors. At the moment, the Ministry of Finance of Russia is reviving this medal for presentation to employees of the ministry and employees of subordinate organizations as a departmental award.”
Alexey Moiseev also announced the next exhibition, which will be held as part of the Moscow Financial Forum (MFF). “In September, together with the Foundation, within the framework of the MFF-2022, an exhibition dedicated to the 350th anniversary of Peter the Great will be prepared. It will show both historical exhibits and new works created by Russian jewelers by this date,” said the Deputy Minister of Finance.
Also, 2022 is marked by another memorable date - the 140th anniversary of the All-Russian Artistic and Industrial Exhibition in Moscow, which was attended by the famous jewelry firms of Pavel Ovchinnikov, Carl Faberge, Ignatius Sazikov, Andrey Postnikov, and Ivan Khlebnikov. This theme will also be reflected in the exhibition project within the MFF.