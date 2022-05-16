Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Metals Focus: Platinum market surplus to fall by 40% this year
Platinum, along with palladium and rhodium, is used in the automotive industry to produce catalytic converters that reduce harmful engine emissions into the atmosphere.
According to Metal Focus, the supply of palladium and rhodium on the market will decline this year amid rising demand for these metals, which will cause their shortage. Demand for platinum will also increase, which will reduce its surplus in the market.
The consulting firm notes that, however, palladium and platinum production may be limited by the conflict in Ukraine, which involves Russia, one of the world's main producers of these precious metals, while their production in South Africa, another key producer, will fall. In addition, logistical issues and limited automotive scrap feedstock will also impede supply from recycling.
The roughly 10 million ounce a year palladium market should swing back from its first surplus in 10 years in 2021 to a deficit of 521,000 ounces in 2022 and prices would average $2,290 an ounce this year, Metal Focus said pointing to that palladium prices surged to a record high of $3,440.76 an ounce earlier this year and now stay around $1,930 an ounce.
According to the consulting firm, the 1-million-ounces-a-year rhodium market will face a deficit of 30,000 oz in 2022, with the metal's average price dropping 17% year-over-year to $17,750 an ounce (rhodium is currently trading at $15,600 per ounce).