Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
Yesterday
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Brilliant Earth Group increased sales by 41.5% in the first quarter
Beth Gerstein, Brilliant Earth’s Co-Founder and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong start to fiscal 2022. The first quarter saw strength across key operating metrics including robust sales growth, expansion in gross margin and strong profitability. We believe our performance reflects our industry leadership and the excellent execution of our strategy by our talented team. During the quarter, the continued resonance and growing embrace of our brand with millennial and Gen-Z consumers, combined with the successful implementation of our omnichannel growth initiatives contributed to our strong results. This combined with our distinctive designs, mission-driven ethos, capital-efficient negative working capital model and obsessive customer focus provide us with a powerful platform to deliver sustained profitable growth."
"As the second quarter progresses," Gerstein continued, "we are seeing impact from the uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, reflected in moderating sales trends and in our updated outlook. Notwithstanding this, we expect to deliver strong sales growth and profitability in fiscal 2022 and believe our asset light and data driven operating model will serve to further separate us from peers in the current environment. Overall, we remain well positioned to deliver on our mission, extend our leadership and gain market share in the jewelry industry.”