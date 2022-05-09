Investment platform, LUXUS, gives investors opportunity to invest in rare diamonds and gems

Today News

Backed by American entrepreneur and fashion designer Veronica M. Beard, current and former Blackstone executives, and other notable investors, LUXUS will partner with Kwiat/Fred Leighton to launch inaugural rare Argyle pink diamond.

LUXUS, the first all female-founded luxury investment platform will be the first fintech company to specialize in precious gems and rare jewelry, in addition to directly partnering with the luxury brands to list their assets. In response to the current volatile market environment, LUXUS will bring a new wave of investment opportunities including precious gems and coveted jewelry to investors everywhere. Straddling three existing industry sectors - luxury, commodities, and collectibles - LUXUS aims to create a new investable asset class and will launch with its inaugural MVP asset, a Pink Argyle Diamond from the collection of Kwiat/Fred Leighton, upon qualification by the SEC.

LUXUS vision is to create an opportunity for all investors to participate in this new asset class, as well as set precedent and attract luxury brands to partake in the securitization of other treasured assets.

“We believe in providing access to assets once reserved only for the ultra wealthy. Investors everywhere should be able to participate in the ownership of the world’s most coveted assets,” said LUXUS Co-founder and CEO, Dana Auslander. “At LUXUS, we believe luxury doesn’t have to mean ‘unattainable.’”

Since the start of COVID-19, the market for luxury goods across all forms and price points, has significantly outperformed other asset classes. LUXUS aims to capitalize on the rebounding luxury industry’s popularity and tap into a growing interest in luxury consumer goods investments. Through connecting luxury brands with investors, LUXUS will transform each asset into a securities law compliant, publicly traded equity. The platform will source, securitize, and distribute novel consumer luxury assets, including precious gems, estate jewelry, rare watches and other bespoke items, creating a curated equities portfolio for all investors.

“We are thrilled to bring greater access and investment opportunities to the masses through something as exciting and tangible as consumer luxury goods,” said Gretchen Gunlocke Fenton, Co-founder of LUXUS. “The aftermath of Covid has ushered in a new era in which all investors can participate in fractional ownership of these types of ‘best-in-class’ assets.”





