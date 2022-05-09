Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
Yesterday
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Investment platform, LUXUS, gives investors opportunity to invest in rare diamonds and gems
LUXUS, the first all female-founded luxury investment platform will be the first fintech company to specialize in precious gems and rare jewelry, in addition to directly partnering with the luxury brands to list their assets. In response to the current volatile market environment, LUXUS will bring a new wave of investment opportunities including precious gems and coveted jewelry to investors everywhere. Straddling three existing industry sectors - luxury, commodities, and collectibles - LUXUS aims to create a new investable asset class and will launch with its inaugural MVP asset, a Pink Argyle Diamond from the collection of Kwiat/Fred Leighton, upon qualification by the SEC.
LUXUS vision is to create an opportunity for all investors to participate in this new asset class, as well as set precedent and attract luxury brands to partake in the securitization of other treasured assets.
“We believe in providing access to assets once reserved only for the ultra wealthy. Investors everywhere should be able to participate in the ownership of the world’s most coveted assets,” said LUXUS Co-founder and CEO, Dana Auslander. “At LUXUS, we believe luxury doesn’t have to mean ‘unattainable.’”
Since the start of COVID-19, the market for luxury goods across all forms and price points, has significantly outperformed other asset classes. LUXUS aims to capitalize on the rebounding luxury industry’s popularity and tap into a growing interest in luxury consumer goods investments. Through connecting luxury brands with investors, LUXUS will transform each asset into a securities law compliant, publicly traded equity. The platform will source, securitize, and distribute novel consumer luxury assets, including precious gems, estate jewelry, rare watches and other bespoke items, creating a curated equities portfolio for all investors.
“We are thrilled to bring greater access and investment opportunities to the masses through something as exciting and tangible as consumer luxury goods,” said Gretchen Gunlocke Fenton, Co-founder of LUXUS. “The aftermath of Covid has ushered in a new era in which all investors can participate in fractional ownership of these types of ‘best-in-class’ assets.”