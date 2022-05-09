Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
Today
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
WPIC: Platinum supply fell 13% in the first quarter, while demand went up by 26%
According to WPIC, this is due to geopolitical turmoil and supply chain disruptions in the first quarter of 2022, which significantly reduced supply and demand for platinum and heavily influenced the revised 2022 forecasts. The report said that full year 2022 supply is forecast down 5% with demand 2% higher than 2021.
“Automotive and jewellery demand holding up relatively well despite supply chain challenges and China’s zero-COVID policy. Industrial demand lower than record levels in 2021, but expected to remain the third strongest year on record. Investment demand for bar and coin remains elevated but is offset by weaker demand for ETFs and outflows from stocks held by exchanges,” WPIC said.
According to the authors of the report, supply security concerns will prevail in the short term, affecting the market balance after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, given the importance of Russia for the world's supply of mined palladium and, to a lesser extent, mined platinum. “Concerns could increase platinum for palladium substitution efforts and potentially modify procurement and inventory management strategies,” WPIC notes adding that, in addition, the EU actions to displace Russian natural gas with green hydrogen significantly boost the case for fuel cell electric vehicles and platinum demand growth over the medium term.