Pandora will build a factory in Vietnam able to churn out 60 million pieces of jewellery every year

Today News

Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand, signed a memorandum of understanding to build a new jewellery crafting facility in Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park 3 (VSIP) in Binh Duong Province, about 40km north of Ho Chi Minh City. The new facility will be owered by 100% renewable energy. It will create jobs for more than 6,000 craftspeople and have an annual capacity of 60 million pieces of jewellery. Construction is set to begin in early 2023 and production is due to start by the end of 2024.

The company said it will invest $100 million in this venture, the first outside Thailand. Pandora will also expand its current site in Lamphun, Thailand, bringing the total investment to $160 million over the next four years. This will allow the jeweller to grow its total crafting capacity by around 60% and support the company’s long-term growth ambitions. By diversifying its geographical footprint, Pandora will also become more resilient to potential supply disruptions.

“We scouted countries all over the world before deciding on Vietnam and Binh Duong province. Vietnam has a rich craftmanship history, and we will be able to access a large group of craftspeople. Binh Duong and VSIP provide great infrastructure, and we are very grateful for the support we have received from the local authorities and VSIP team. Expanding our production capacity is critical to meet expected demand, and we are ready and excited for our new chapter in Vietnam,“ says Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi, Chief Supply Officer.

"We are delighted that Pandora Group has chosen Binh Duong to establish a new manufacturing facility in Vietnam. Pandora, with its reputation as the world's leading jewellery manufacturer and its European working standards, along with diverse career opportunities, promises to bring a professional working environment to Binh Duong's workforce in the future. Binh Duong provincial government is committed to create the best conditions for Pandora Group throughout the process of developing, building and operating the new facilities in our province" says Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the People´s Committee of Binh Duong Province.

“Vietnam has become an attractive destination for Danish companies, not least due to its green transformation of the economy, and we are happy to see Pandora making this important investment decision in the country. We hope that the establishment of Pandora’s first crafting facility here will contribute to further expanding and intensifying our close cooperation with Vietnam,” says Denmark’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Kim Højlund Christensen.





