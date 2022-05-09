Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
Today
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
Pandora will build a factory in Vietnam able to churn out 60 million pieces of jewellery every year
The company said it will invest $100 million in this venture, the first outside Thailand. Pandora will also expand its current site in Lamphun, Thailand, bringing the total investment to $160 million over the next four years. This will allow the jeweller to grow its total crafting capacity by around 60% and support the company’s long-term growth ambitions. By diversifying its geographical footprint, Pandora will also become more resilient to potential supply disruptions.
“We scouted countries all over the world before deciding on Vietnam and Binh Duong province. Vietnam has a rich craftmanship history, and we will be able to access a large group of craftspeople. Binh Duong and VSIP provide great infrastructure, and we are very grateful for the support we have received from the local authorities and VSIP team. Expanding our production capacity is critical to meet expected demand, and we are ready and excited for our new chapter in Vietnam,“ says Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi, Chief Supply Officer.
"We are delighted that Pandora Group has chosen Binh Duong to establish a new manufacturing facility in Vietnam. Pandora, with its reputation as the world's leading jewellery manufacturer and its European working standards, along with diverse career opportunities, promises to bring a professional working environment to Binh Duong's workforce in the future. Binh Duong provincial government is committed to create the best conditions for Pandora Group throughout the process of developing, building and operating the new facilities in our province" says Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the People´s Committee of Binh Duong Province.
“Vietnam has become an attractive destination for Danish companies, not least due to its green transformation of the economy, and we are happy to see Pandora making this important investment decision in the country. We hope that the establishment of Pandora’s first crafting facility here will contribute to further expanding and intensifying our close cooperation with Vietnam,” says Denmark’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Kim Højlund Christensen.