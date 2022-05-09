Exclusive
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
Norilsk Nickel receives government permission to trade depository receipts on foreign exchanges
In a press release published yesterday, Norilsk Nickel notified American depositary receipt (ADR) holders that the Government Commission on Control of Foreign Investments in the Russian Federation (the Commission) has approved the Company’s request to maintain the circulation of its ADRs outside of the Russian Federation for a duration of one year (since the approval was granted) until April 28, 2023.
“Metals giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM) has become the first Russian company to be granted permission by a government commission to keep its listing abroad - for one year for now," Reuters reported, noting that such approval has been needed since President Vladimir Putin in April signed a bill requiring Russian companies to delist their depositary receipts abroad in a bid to reduce foreigners' control over these firms.
Russian steelmakers NLMK and MMK, gas producer Novatek and firms such as Sistema, Magnit and En+ said they have also applied for a similar permission. The result of their applications is yet to be disclosed. A request by Russian gas giant Gazprom was rejected and the company expects delisting of its depositary receipts on May 31, Reuters said.