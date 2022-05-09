China’s Panyu to host International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development and Innovation Congress this May

Today News

Panyu, an urban district of the prefecture-level city of Guangzhou in China will welcome the First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development and Innovation Congress (LGD-IDIC) to be held on May 18-19, 2022. The Congress is organized by the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE) and will be focused on sustainability, new opportunities, and building an ecosystem for the laboratory-grown diamond industry in the country.

As a major producer of laboratory-grown diamonds (LGD), China contributes more than half of the world's LGD output and has a strong competitive advantage in the production end. At present, however, the LGD products are mainly exported, while domestic LGD diamond manufacturing, trade and retail have not yet achieved an industrial scale. Lately, this has become a concern of China’s LGD industry now intent on leveraging the production capacity and the potential of domestic consumer market to promote sustainable development.

The LGD-IDIC aims to promote close cooperation among the industry and take the initiative to foster stable, growing and sustainable long-term demand for the industry. With this in mind, the Congress will include such events as Think Tank Forums, Exhibitions and Trading Events, Industry Awards, as well as a Jewellery & Accessory Design Competition thus bringing together international LGD industry stakeholders to exchange views and experience.





