“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
China’s Panyu to host International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development and Innovation Congress this May
As a major producer of laboratory-grown diamonds (LGD), China contributes more than half of the world's LGD output and has a strong competitive advantage in the production end. At present, however, the LGD products are mainly exported, while domestic LGD diamond manufacturing, trade and retail have not yet achieved an industrial scale. Lately, this has become a concern of China’s LGD industry now intent on leveraging the production capacity and the potential of domestic consumer market to promote sustainable development.
The LGD-IDIC aims to promote close cooperation among the industry and take the initiative to foster stable, growing and sustainable long-term demand for the industry. With this in mind, the Congress will include such events as Think Tank Forums, Exhibitions and Trading Events, Industry Awards, as well as a Jewellery & Accessory Design Competition thus bringing together international LGD industry stakeholders to exchange views and experience.