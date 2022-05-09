Exclusive
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
The Rock diamond sells well below high estimate at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels
Image credit: Christie's
The Rock, a 228-carat pear-shaped white diamond recovered in South Africa about 20 years ago and tipped to fetch between CHF 19,000,000 – CHF 30,000,000, was sold yesterday for mere CHF 21,681,000 ($21.9 million) at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva.
This biggest pear-shaped white diamond ever to be sold at auction weighs 228.31 carats, has G colour, VS1 clarity, excellent polish and symmetry and is accompanied by a letter from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) stating that this gem is the 'largest existing D-to-Z colour range pear-shaped diamond' graded by their laboratory.
According to the media, bidding for this golf-ball-sized diamond while quickly rising to CHF18 million then stalled making the auctioneer accept smaller increments amid sinking interest. Nevertheless, this outstanding diamond remains among the top most expensive gems ever sold at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels.