Exclusive
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
South Africa is set to fill the gap between supply and demand in PMG market
According to the report, Henk Langenhoven, chief economist for the Minerals Council that represents South African mines, said the sharp rise in oil prices will likely move some countries toward green energy more quickly. This, he said, will further drive up demand for platinum and palladium used in the manufacture of zero-carbon emitting power plants.
Another mining analyst, Peter Major said that South Africa produces half of the world's palladium, 75% of the world's platinum and about 90% of the world's rhodium and because the world is restricting the platinum and palladium coming from Russia, it is squeezing the price up putting South Africa in a great position.
The conference, which is closing today, is attended by the presidents of Botswana and Zambia and the prime minister of Democratic Republic of Congo. Also attending is Jose Fernandez, the U.S. undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment. Fernandez is the highest-ranking U.S. official ever to attend the conference.