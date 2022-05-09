Russian diamonds come under the ban from Rapaport network

Today News

RapNet, the world’s largest diamond trading network with daily listings of 1.8 million diamonds valued at $8.7 billion, has banned Russian diamonds from its network, Rapaport said in a press release on Monday. “The ban applies to all diamonds sourced from Russia after February 24, 2022, and includes polished diamonds manufactured outside of Russia from Russian rough diamonds. The ban includes diamonds sourced from companies that are 50% or more owned by sanctioned entities. Russia supplies about 30% of the world’s rough diamonds,” the press release said.

“Sanctions on Russia are fundamentally changing the diamond supply chain. Buyers want assurances as to the source of their diamonds. Ethical considerations are transcending legal requirements as buyers reject Russian source diamonds cut outside of Russia. Financial sanctions have stopped imports of rough diamonds to the cutting centers and natural diamond shortages are likely before the holiday season,” said Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group.





