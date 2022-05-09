Gem Diamonds failed to sell its Ghaghoo diamond mine – once again

The agreement concluded by Gem Diamonds last year for the sale of its Ghaghoo diamond mine with Okwa Diamonds and later extended to 10 May 2022 lapsed, thus leaving Gem Diamonds with the unsold mine on its hands for the third time in five years.

The company issued a press release explaining the situation saying that in 2021, Gem Diamonds entered into a binding share sale agreement with Okwa Diamonds for the sale of 100% of the share capital of Gem Diamonds Botswana Proprietary Limited, the owner of the Ghaghoo diamond mine in Botswana.

Okwa Diamonds, an SPV company registered in Botswana, is owned by Vast Resources and by Botswana Diamonds. The agreement was subject to the fulfilment of certain suspensive conditions, including obtaining competition authority and regulatory approvals within Botswana. In October and December 2021, the competition and regulatory conditions were fulfilled, and the required approvals were obtained from the Botswana Competition Authority and the Department of Mines.

The long-stop date for completion of the sale was extended to 10 May 2022 for Botswana Diamonds to secure a funding partner to replace Vast for the acquisition of Gem Diamonds Botswana Proprietary Limited. Botswana Diamonds has not been able to meet this deadline and the agreement therefore lapsed on 10 May 2022, in accordance with its terms. Gem Diamonds is considering its options for the Ghaghoo diamond mine which may include re-engaging with Botswana Diamonds on substantially the same terms as contained in the agreement in the event Botswana Diamonds is able to successfully conclude its funding arrangements. Gem Diamonds was reassured by Botswana Diamonds that they remain committed to securing a funding partner and to completing a transaction and Gem Diamonds will continue to engage with Botswana Diamonds in this regard.





