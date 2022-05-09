Exclusive
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
Gem Diamonds failed to sell its Ghaghoo diamond mine – once again
The company issued a press release explaining the situation saying that in 2021, Gem Diamonds entered into a binding share sale agreement with Okwa Diamonds for the sale of 100% of the share capital of Gem Diamonds Botswana Proprietary Limited, the owner of the Ghaghoo diamond mine in Botswana.
Okwa Diamonds, an SPV company registered in Botswana, is owned by Vast Resources and by Botswana Diamonds. The agreement was subject to the fulfilment of certain suspensive conditions, including obtaining competition authority and regulatory approvals within Botswana. In October and December 2021, the competition and regulatory conditions were fulfilled, and the required approvals were obtained from the Botswana Competition Authority and the Department of Mines.
The long-stop date for completion of the sale was extended to 10 May 2022 for Botswana Diamonds to secure a funding partner to replace Vast for the acquisition of Gem Diamonds Botswana Proprietary Limited. Botswana Diamonds has not been able to meet this deadline and the agreement therefore lapsed on 10 May 2022, in accordance with its terms. Gem Diamonds is considering its options for the Ghaghoo diamond mine which may include re-engaging with Botswana Diamonds on substantially the same terms as contained in the agreement in the event Botswana Diamonds is able to successfully conclude its funding arrangements. Gem Diamonds was reassured by Botswana Diamonds that they remain committed to securing a funding partner and to completing a transaction and Gem Diamonds will continue to engage with Botswana Diamonds in this regard.