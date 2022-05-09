Exclusive
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
TAGS sells almost 90% of diamond goods presented at its May tender
According to TAGS’ statement, the more cautious approach witnessed amongst manufacturers during the company’s April event was much improved as it presented its 7th sales event of 2022.
“With the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the effects of economic sanctions, and the impact of import/export bans on Russian goods there is an acknowledgement that a reduction in rough availability is inevitable,” the statement said. “Coupled with a strong shift away from goods of Russian provenance at consumer level this is encouraging buyers to seek out regular and reliable sources of alternative rough supply to maintain the flow into the factories and fulfil future orders”.
While the industry is in what is traditionally a quieter period of the year, there is also a cautious mood within the major consumer markets, TAGS opined adding that this has resulted from increased interest rates in America and ongoing Covid lockdowns in the major Asian markets. “Despite this however, manufacturers remain positive regarding the outlook for the year,” the company said in conclusion.