Bonas Group will put up for sale first diamonds from Tongo mine in Sierra Leone at May tender in Antwerp

Brokerage and consulting firm Bonas Group will put up for sale the first diamonds recovered from the Tongo mine in Sierra Leone in a tender to be held on May 16-20 in Antwerp, according to National Jeweler. Only invited clients will participate in the tender.

The Tongo mine is being developed by Newfield Resources, a Perth-based company, which recently signed an agreement with Bonas Group to market and sell its diamond goods.

According to the diamond mining company, the partnership with Bonas Group will allow it to provide traceability of its products from mine to market using for this purpose a special program developed by Sarine Technologies.





