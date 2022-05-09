UK raises tariffs on imports of platinum and palladium from Russia and Belarus

On Sunday, the UK announced it would raise tariffs on imports of platinum and palladium from Russia and Belarus as part of a new package of sanctions that would affect trade in goods worth £1.7bn, Reuters reported.

“Import tariffs on a range of products will be raised by 35 percentage points, Britain said, while it will also ban exports of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery to Russia, worth a combined 250 million pounds,” the agency said.

More than £4bn of export-import transactions will be sanctioned as part of the third wave of sanctions against Russia after the start of the military operation in Ukraine, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.





