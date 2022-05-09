Exclusive
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
Prices of fancy color diamonds go up by 1% in the first quarter of 2022
“The Fancy category and Fancy Intense in all colors, showed an increase of 1.3% and 1.2% respectively, outperforming the Fancy Vivid segment at 0.6%,” FCRF informed.
Pink diamonds’ general price increase of 1.3% was mainly driven by the Fancy category (1.7%) in the 1 and 2 ct weight categories: 2 ct in Fancy Intense (3.5%), 2 ct in Fancy Vivid (3.2%), and 1 ct Fancy Intense (2.9%). Larger weight categories also exhibited significant price increases, with Fancy Vivid 10 carat and Fancy Intense 3 carat leading this color category, both rising 2.2%. The only two pink categories whose prices decreased this quarter were the Fancy Vivid 3 carat and the Fancy 8 carat, both with a 0.3% decrease.
Fancy Blues showed overall stability in Q1 (0.1%) in all weight categories (0.0%-0.6% change). Fancy Intense grade (0.5%) outperformed Fancy Vivid (0.0%) and Fancy (-0.5%) grade saturations. The only two categories that fluctuated more than one percent were: Fancy Intense 2 carat, which climbed by 1.3%, and Fancy 3 carat, which fell 1.3%.
The Yellow category rose by 0.7% in Q1, mostly due to appreciation in the Fancy Intense grade (1.1%). Across the board, diamonds above 5 carats rose more than diamonds below this weight (1%+ vs. <1%, respectively). Fancy Intense 8 carat stood out with an increase of 2.5%. The weakest performance in Q1 was noted in Fancy Vivid 1.5 carat (-0.5%).
FCRF Advisory Board member Eden Rachminov explained: “The results of the index reflect pre-boycott prices on Russian diamonds. Since this boycott, the supply of yellow diamonds has dropped dramatically. The price increases also take place while China is under a harsh lockdown. Once their Covid policy will dissolve and Chinese diamond lovers will return to the market, we will witness a burst in demand for luxury goods and fancy color diamonds in particular, followed by an additional significant price increase.”