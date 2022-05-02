Exclusive
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
Yesterday
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
The historic and commemorative sale dedicated to the iconic Royal Oak model sees numerous all-time world records
Phillips’ team of watch specialists united for, what is probably to date, the rarest assembly of historically important, and in some instances unique, Royal Oak models gathered in one place. The sale took place in Geneva, and offered 88 tightly curated lots.
The majority of lots soared above their high estimates, including several record-breaking watches. Collectors from across 54 countries joined the auction, and online participation continued to increase exponentially, with more than 1000 online registered bidders. This resulted in half of the lots presented in the Royal Oak 50th selling to online bidders, with 430 watch aficionados participating in person in the saleroom.
Image credit: Phillips
The impressive and highly anticipated star-lot, a Royal Oak reference 5402ST A2 - the second Royal Oak ever made - added extra fervor to the bidding. The watch was one of the four Royal Oak models presented to the press and public at the opening of the Basel watch fair in 1972. During the auction, it eventually surpassed the CHF 1 million mark realizing CHF 1,058,500, therefore selling five times its pre-sale low estimate.
Alexandre Ghotbi, Head of Watches, Continental Europe and Middle East and Virginie Liatard Roessli Watch Specialist and Head of Sale, stated: “Our first live sale of the year demonstrated the collectors’ hunger for rare top quality and never seen timepieces, especially those with provenance. With these results, the Royal Oak has clearly demonstrated its desirability on the market. This is a watch that created a new genre, and a new design language. Its relevance and historical importance were once again recognized by scholars and collectors. This resulted in such a firework of sales, where we saw intense bidding in the room, on the phones and online, for each of the 87 watches and one book that was sold for charity.”
On Sunday, Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo reported in a new press release that they achieved CHF 38,938,400 during The Geneva Watch Auction: XV. Held over two days on 7 and 8 May, the white glove sale far exceeded its pre-sale estimate of CHF 14.6 to 27.1 million. This followed the extraordinary results of The Royal Oak 50th sale on 6 May, which achieved CHF 22.3 million, bringing the weekend total to CHF 61,242,180. The Geneva Watch Auction: XV presented 196 exceptional watches of the highest and most desirable quality. The global watch community participated from across 67 countries, with more than 600 collectors heading to the saleroom at La Réserve Hotel to participate in person, alongside 1,800 bidders competing online.