Police initiates criminal case against illegal miner in Yakutia, who recovered 289 diamonds

Today News

In Yakutia, the police detained a worker of a mining and processing plant who illegally recovered 289 diamonds totally weighing 104 carats, RIA Novosti reported. The value of the precious stones amounted to almost three million rubles.

According to the media communications department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the illegal miner has been engaged in his trade since 2019 using an ultraviolet flashlight to search for diamonds in the mines and quarries where they were mined. The police also confiscated professional jewelry scales, a metal detector and other items for mining and sorting rare precious minerals from the detainee. He spent two and a half years searching for the stones. A criminal case was initiated against him on the grounds of illegal circulation of precious stones.





