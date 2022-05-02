Exclusive
“Fura assesses a massive gap in the demand and supply… the demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
Today
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
Russian Ambassador to Angola on ALROSA’s participation in the country’s diamond mining: “Our work there will go on as usual”
The ambassador believes that Western sanctions against ALROSA will not affect its work in Angola in any way. He noted that the industry’s leaders in Angola intend to "look for various options and ways out in order to continue investments, continue financing and resolve the issue with diamond sales." “To some extent, the sanctions have even strengthened relations between our companies that operate in the diamond industry,” added Vladimir Tararov.
“The local side is interested in the continuation of this work,” he further stated emphasizing that an industrial boom is currently starting in Angola, and it would not be entirely correct to boil everything down to the problem of sanctions, and even more so to the activities of ALROSA.
Referring to the history of Russian-Angolan relations, Vladimir Tararov said: “It was us in this country that began to develop the diamond industry.” No one wanted to invest their money in a devastated country after a brutal civil war, he said. “But the first one who dared was our company, which came to Angola, because even such giants as De Beers refused saying they were not interested. We took this step because we had special relations with this country. They remember it, know it and appreciate it, and this is now reflected in our relations,” the Russian ambassador concluded.