The Royal Canadian Mint dazzles the market with new collection of Argyle pinks

Image credit: Royal Canadian Mint

Last week, the Royal Canadian Mint launched the Opulence Collection featuring some of the world’s rarest pink diamonds from the famed Argyle mine. “These jewels are the crowning element of pure gold and platinum coins that truly redefine rare,” said the press statement issued jointly by the Mint and Rio Tinto. This new collection, headlined by the one-of-a-kind Ultimate, a one-kilo pure platinum pink diamond coin, was unveiled on May 4, 2022, at the Ottawa Art Gallery.“The Royal Canadian Mint’s reputation for crafting coins of exceptional sophistication and artistry is known to collectors around the world,” Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Celebrating the talent and imagination of our people through precious metal and fine art is our passion, as well as our trademark. We are proud that our new Opulence Collection takes our tradition of excellence to a whole new level.”To premiere this new exclusive collection, the Mint has partnered with Heffel Fine Art Auction House to sell The Ultimate, the collection’s most prestigious showpiece. It will be offered at a live auction on May 31, 2022.“Heffel is honoured to offer collectors the opportunity to acquire this rare, one-of-a-kind treasure, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mint and Argyle mine” said David Heffel, President, Heffel Fine Art Auction House. “The Ultimate is truly a work of art, and its intricate design and mesmerizing beauty will undoubtedly capture the attention of passionate collectors and enthusiasts across the world.”