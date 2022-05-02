Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
The Royal Canadian Mint dazzles the market with new collection of Argyle pinks
Image credit: Royal Canadian Mint
Last week, the Royal Canadian Mint launched the Opulence Collection featuring some of the world’s rarest pink diamonds from the famed Argyle mine. “These jewels are the crowning element of pure gold and platinum coins that truly redefine rare,” said the press statement issued jointly by the Mint and Rio Tinto. This new collection, headlined by the one-of-a-kind Ultimate, a one-kilo pure platinum pink diamond coin, was unveiled on May 4, 2022, at the Ottawa Art Gallery.
“The Royal Canadian Mint’s reputation for crafting coins of exceptional sophistication and artistry is known to collectors around the world,” Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Celebrating the talent and imagination of our people through precious metal and fine art is our passion, as well as our trademark. We are proud that our new Opulence Collection takes our tradition of excellence to a whole new level.”
To premiere this new exclusive collection, the Mint has partnered with Heffel Fine Art Auction House to sell The Ultimate, the collection’s most prestigious showpiece. It will be offered at a live auction on May 31, 2022.
“Heffel is honoured to offer collectors the opportunity to acquire this rare, one-of-a-kind treasure, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mint and Argyle mine” said David Heffel, President, Heffel Fine Art Auction House. “The Ultimate is truly a work of art, and its intricate design and mesmerizing beauty will undoubtedly capture the attention of passionate collectors and enthusiasts across the world.”