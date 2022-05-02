Star Diamond reveals unusually high proportions of Type IIa diamonds at Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites in Canada

A major study performed by Star Diamond into the abundance of Type IIa diamonds in the diamond parcels recovered at Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites located within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada confirmed unusually high proportions of such diamonds contained in the kimberlites.

According to Star Diamond, this study also confirms and augments an earlier study of Type IIa diamonds being present in the Fort a la Corne kimberlites. Type IIa diamonds are very rare and account for less than 2 percent of all natural rough diamonds mined from kimberlites, the company’s statement said. Only a small number of active diamond mines regularly produce Type IIa diamonds with the most important of these mines being Letseng-la-Terae (Letseng Mine) in the Kingdom of Lesotho and more recently Karowe in Botswana.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





