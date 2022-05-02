Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Jaipur will host India’s first gem and jewellery show exclusively for international buyers
This is the first ever international physical show post pandemic to cater exclusively for international buyers visiting it by invitation only, said GJEPC in a press release promoting the event. The invited buyers are expected to come from Algeria, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, China, CIS, Egypt, Europe, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Korea, Kuwait, Latin America, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, etc.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “India has always been a preferred jewellery sourcing destination for the world, and this is reflected in the USD 40 billion gem and jewellery exports annually. Whether it’s the best cut diamonds or variety of gemstones, India can cater to a wide array of requirements. Jewellery is integral to India’s culture; intricate craftsmanship and skills honed over generations are complemented with the most advanced technologies to create magnificent jewels articulated with diamonds, gold, platinum, coloured gemstones, pearls and silver. IGJS Jaipur will be showcasing stunning jewellery pieces that cater to markets like the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Hong Kong, etc.”
Post pandemic, the key markets like the USA, Middle East, Hong Kong have played a significant role in the recovery of Indian gem & jewellery exports. India’s overall gross exports of gem & jewellery for CY 2021 stood at US$ 38.15 billion, showing a growth of 55.83% as compared to US$ 24.48 billion for the same period of previous year.
“The IGJS platform is an ideal opportunity for Indian manufacturers to feel the pulse of the world market, conduct business, and expand their client base,” Colin further added.
Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibitions, GJEPC said, “IGJS Jaipur is an exclusive show for the international buyers, being held for the first time in India. The show will witness 600+ international buyers and more than 200 top Indian gem and jewellery manufacturers all under one roof. These exhibitors from different verticals of the G&J industry have been hand-picked, taking their prowess to manufacture a range of world-class products, and their ability to cater to different markets across the world.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished