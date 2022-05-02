Jaipur will host India’s first gem and jewellery show exclusively for international buyers

India’s International Gem & Jewellery Show (IGJS) organized by GJEPC will fling its doors open on May 10 to 12, 2022 for more than 600 buyers coming from all over the world to the Exhibition and Convention Centre of Jaipur in the country’s nothern state of Rajasthan.

This is the first ever international physical show post pandemic to cater exclusively for international buyers visiting it by invitation only, said GJEPC in a press release promoting the event. The invited buyers are expected to come from Algeria, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, China, CIS, Egypt, Europe, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Korea, Kuwait, Latin America, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, etc.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “India has always been a preferred jewellery sourcing destination for the world, and this is reflected in the USD 40 billion gem and jewellery exports annually. Whether it’s the best cut diamonds or variety of gemstones, India can cater to a wide array of requirements. Jewellery is integral to India’s culture; intricate craftsmanship and skills honed over generations are complemented with the most advanced technologies to create magnificent jewels articulated with diamonds, gold, platinum, coloured gemstones, pearls and silver. IGJS Jaipur will be showcasing stunning jewellery pieces that cater to markets like the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Hong Kong, etc.”

Post pandemic, the key markets like the USA, Middle East, Hong Kong have played a significant role in the recovery of Indian gem & jewellery exports. India’s overall gross exports of gem & jewellery for CY 2021 stood at US$ 38.15 billion, showing a growth of 55.83% as compared to US$ 24.48 billion for the same period of previous year.

“The IGJS platform is an ideal opportunity for Indian manufacturers to feel the pulse of the world market, conduct business, and expand their client base,” Colin further added.

Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibitions, GJEPC said, “IGJS Jaipur is an exclusive show for the international buyers, being held for the first time in India. The show will witness 600+ international buyers and more than 200 top Indian gem and jewellery manufacturers all under one roof. These exhibitors from different verticals of the G&J industry have been hand-picked, taking their prowess to manufacture a range of world-class products, and their ability to cater to different markets across the world.”



