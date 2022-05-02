Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds reports total proceeds of US$66.7 million in the first quarter of 2022
The diamond miner said in its statement that during the first quarter only 507,000 carats were sold for total proceeds of US$66.7 million resulting in an average value of US$132 per carat, which is 52% higher as compared to average values in Q4 2021 of US$86 per carat but 16% lower in terms of volume of carats sold.
The increase in average values in Q1 reflected the demand growth across the rough diamond market along with upstream stock levels, now believed to reflect operating inventories only.
During the first quarter Gahcho Kué experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 Omicron that caused disruption to both operations and maintenance activities, the statement said. These two events have been largely resolved, but within the quarter production was below internal expectations, as the feed rate through the primary crusher continued to be lower than planned.
Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I'm extremely pleased to see the Company's strong financial performance in Q1, with a record adjusted EBITDA of $44.6M in the first 3 months of the year. In addition to its strong financial performance, the Company closed a US$50M Junior Credit Facility with its largest shareholder, and produced an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report which demonstrated an NPV attributable to Mountain Province of over $1.2Bn. These milestones are significant steps forward as we progress through what is to be a pivotal year for the Company, and all of its stakeholders. Going forward Management time will be focussed on guiding the Operator to optimise the operation and addressing the financing requirements of the Company."
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished