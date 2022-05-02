Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
SA commission recommends criminal probe of diamond miner
The move gave SSI exclusive rights to market and sell diamonds produced by the Pooling and Sharing Joint Venture (PSJV), a joint venture (JV) between Alexkor and the Richtersveld community, according to the Daily Maverick.
The Zondo commission said in a report that SSI was awarded the contract although it had no diamond licence.
It was alleged that the diamonds marketed by SSI were undervalued much to the disadvantage of the Richtersveld community and Alexkor.
The local diamond dealers allegedly bought Alexkor diamonds at heavily discounted prices and resell them at big markups.
Members of the Alexkor tender committee – Rafique Bagus, Roger Paul and Duncan Korabie – were also in trouble.
“It is recommended that the law enforcement agencies conduct such further investigations as may be necessary with a view to the possible prosecution of Bagus, Paul and Korabie for fraud … by deliberately making a misrepresentation regarding SSI’s compliance with the tender requirements,” the commission was quoted as saying.
The commission also said Alexkor’s decision to get into the coal business and supply Eskom was part of a “strategy of the Gupta enterprise to position itself to control Alexkor coal business”.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished