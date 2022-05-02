Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Petra rakes in $86.1mln from fifth tender cycle
It said the fifth tender cycle included one exceptional stone from the Cullinan mine, a 13.74ct blue stone.
This was sold for $5.7 million into a partnership with Stargems, with Petra retaining a 50% interest in the profits of the resultant polished stones, net of costs.
“As anticipated, these prices were below the significant increase we saw in our March sales, reflecting the seasonally quieter period and the ongoing uncertainty around the impact of the conflict in Ukraine,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.
“Prices nevertheless remain above our December tender levels, providing for some consolidation in a diamond market that continues to be supportive.”
Petra said like-for-like rough diamond prices decreased by 23.7% on the fourth tender held last March, but was up 3.2% on the third tender conducted in December 2021, with the balance of price movement attributable to product mix.
Strong demand was again evident across all size and quality categories.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished