Christie’s Presents The Light of Africa Diamond at New York Magnificent Jewels

Christie’s announces The Light of Africa Diamond (estimate: $11,000,000-18,000,000), which will lead the New York Magnificent Jewels sale on 8 June, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week.The Light of Africa is a D-color, Flawless, emerald-cut diamond of 103.49 carats, with excellent polish and symmetry. It also belongs to the rare Type IIa category, which make up less than 2% of all diamonds, making this one of the most rare and valuable diamonds.Graded by the Gemological Institute of America, The Light of Africa is accompanied by a report from the GIA remarking its classification as the pinnacle of the diamond pyramid.The diamond was cut from a 299.3 carat rough, unearthed from The Cullinan Diamond Mine owned by Petra Diamonds. This important gemstone was mined, cut and polished in South Africa. The Cullinan Diamond Mine has produced some of the most historic and sensational diamonds including the Great Star of Africa and the Second Star of Africa which are both part of the British Crown Jewels set in the Sovereign’s Sceptre and the Imperial State Crown.The Light of Africa Diamond will be revealed at Christie’s Geneva from 6 to 11 May, followed by a tour to Christie’s Hong Kong from 22 to 24 May, before returning to Christie’s New York and will be exhibited from 3-7 June.