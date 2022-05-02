Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Christie’s Presents The Light of Africa Diamond at New York Magnificent Jewels
Image credit: Christie’s
Christie’s announces The Light of Africa Diamond (estimate: $11,000,000-18,000,000), which will lead the New York Magnificent Jewels sale on 8 June, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week.
The Light of Africa is a D-color, Flawless, emerald-cut diamond of 103.49 carats, with excellent polish and symmetry. It also belongs to the rare Type IIa category, which make up less than 2% of all diamonds, making this one of the most rare and valuable diamonds.
Graded by the Gemological Institute of America, The Light of Africa is accompanied by a report from the GIA remarking its classification as the pinnacle of the diamond pyramid.
The diamond was cut from a 299.3 carat rough, unearthed from The Cullinan Diamond Mine owned by Petra Diamonds. This important gemstone was mined, cut and polished in South Africa. The Cullinan Diamond Mine has produced some of the most historic and sensational diamonds including the Great Star of Africa and the Second Star of Africa which are both part of the British Crown Jewels set in the Sovereign’s Sceptre and the Imperial State Crown.
The Light of Africa Diamond will be revealed at Christie’s Geneva from 6 to 11 May, followed by a tour to Christie’s Hong Kong from 22 to 24 May, before returning to Christie’s New York and will be exhibited from 3-7 June.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished