Yakutsk hosts Gokhran exhibition

On April 27, 2022, Yakutsk, the capital of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) opened a visiting exhibition of valuables launched by Russia’s State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones under the title “National Treasures of Russia. Moscow - Yakutsk. 2022” and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Yakut Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

The exhibition features more than 90 unique exhibits. For the first time, replicas of the regalia of the Russian Empire will be presented simultaneously, including the Great Imperial Crown, the Scepter, the Orb and other historical exhibits, including items of applied jewelry art of Russia. Many of them never left the Gokhran repository.

Among the valuables presented at the exhibition, one can see diamonds named after prominent figures of Yakutia - P. Oyunsky, M. Ammosov, I. Barakhov and S. Arzhakov, as well as large gold nuggets mined in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), monuments of decorative and applied arts, jewelry of the XIX-XX centuries, products of the Moscow Experimental Jewelry Factory and the Experimental Jewelry Laboratory at the Gokhran of Russia.

In addition to museum valuables, residents of Yakutia can see a unique collection of full-color ultra-realistic holograms of exhibits from the Diamond Fund of Russia, which are priceless and cannot leave the territory of the Moscow Kremlin. The exhibition will run until May 18, 2022.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





