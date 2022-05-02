Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Yakutsk hosts Gokhran exhibition
The exhibition features more than 90 unique exhibits. For the first time, replicas of the regalia of the Russian Empire will be presented simultaneously, including the Great Imperial Crown, the Scepter, the Orb and other historical exhibits, including items of applied jewelry art of Russia. Many of them never left the Gokhran repository.
Among the valuables presented at the exhibition, one can see diamonds named after prominent figures of Yakutia - P. Oyunsky, M. Ammosov, I. Barakhov and S. Arzhakov, as well as large gold nuggets mined in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), monuments of decorative and applied arts, jewelry of the XIX-XX centuries, products of the Moscow Experimental Jewelry Factory and the Experimental Jewelry Laboratory at the Gokhran of Russia.
In addition to museum valuables, residents of Yakutia can see a unique collection of full-color ultra-realistic holograms of exhibits from the Diamond Fund of Russia, which are priceless and cannot leave the territory of the Moscow Kremlin. The exhibition will run until May 18, 2022.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished