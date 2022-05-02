Kaliningrad Amber Combine receives high state award

The staff of the Kaliningrad Amber Combine (part of the Rostec State Corporation) was awarded the badge of honor "For success in work" by the Decree of the Russian Federation President released on April 29, 2022.

This summer, the Kaliningrad Amber Combine will celebrate its anniversary. Today it is the only one in Russia and the world's largest industrial enterprise for the extraction of amber.

Svetlogorsk will host the fifth International Amber Forum — Amberforum 2022 — to be held on June 16 to 19 after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be titled "Amber and Human Health", according to Mikhail Zatsepin, General Director of the Amber Plant.

The forum traditionally discusses topical issues regarding the development of the industry and facilitates exchange of experience between expert and professional communities.

The Kaliningrad Amber Combine was founded on July 21, 1947, on the basis of the Königsberg Amber Factory. The Amber Combine is located in the village of Yantarny, Kaliningrad Region, where about 90% of the world's amber reserves are concentrated. In 2013, the plant was transferred under the control of the Rostec State Corporation. In 2020, 525 tons of amber were mined, which was a historical record in terms of production at the Primorsky quarry, which has been developed since 1976. Raw amber is sold on the electronic trading platform of the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange and at auctions for manufacturers. The Amber Combine is a full-cycle enterprise - from the extraction of raw materials to the manufacture of finished jewelry and souvenir products.

The Rostec State Corporation is the largest industrial company in Russia. 2022 marks the 15th anniversary of its founding. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of Russia. Key areas of activity are aircraft manufacturing, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation's portfolio includes such well-known brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Roselectronics, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault, etc. The corporation's products are supplied to more than 100 countries around the world. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





