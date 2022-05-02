Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Kaliningrad Amber Combine receives high state award
This summer, the Kaliningrad Amber Combine will celebrate its anniversary. Today it is the only one in Russia and the world's largest industrial enterprise for the extraction of amber.
Svetlogorsk will host the fifth International Amber Forum — Amberforum 2022 — to be held on June 16 to 19 after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be titled "Amber and Human Health", according to Mikhail Zatsepin, General Director of the Amber Plant.
The forum traditionally discusses topical issues regarding the development of the industry and facilitates exchange of experience between expert and professional communities.
The Kaliningrad Amber Combine was founded on July 21, 1947, on the basis of the Königsberg Amber Factory. The Amber Combine is located in the village of Yantarny, Kaliningrad Region, where about 90% of the world's amber reserves are concentrated. In 2013, the plant was transferred under the control of the Rostec State Corporation. In 2020, 525 tons of amber were mined, which was a historical record in terms of production at the Primorsky quarry, which has been developed since 1976. Raw amber is sold on the electronic trading platform of the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange and at auctions for manufacturers. The Amber Combine is a full-cycle enterprise - from the extraction of raw materials to the manufacture of finished jewelry and souvenir products.
The Rostec State Corporation is the largest industrial company in Russia. 2022 marks the 15th anniversary of its founding. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of Russia. Key areas of activity are aircraft manufacturing, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation's portfolio includes such well-known brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Roselectronics, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault, etc. The corporation's products are supplied to more than 100 countries around the world. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished