Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
De Beers Forevermark upbeat about a sparkling Akshaya Tritiya
Presently, the diamond brand has 14 exclusive boutique stores and 255 doors in India spread over 60 markets and is looking to expand its retail footprint with 30 exclusive boutique stores by the end of 2022.
With strong demand for diamond consumption, Akshaya Tritiya this year will be promising for De Beers Forevermark. The brand is partnering with select authorized retailers who share the same brand ethos as De Beers Forevermark. The diamond major is expecting a vibrant performance as Akshaya Tritiya brings is an auspicious occasion for self-purchase or to gift diamonds.
Commenting on the upcoming festive season, Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion to purchase jewellery, however this year we feel that the festivity would be larger than ever as all markets are fully operational post the pandemic. It has been a big comeback for the Gems & Jewellery industry and that has got to do with what diamonds and jewellery mean for the Indian consumer.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished