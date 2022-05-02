De Beers Forevermark upbeat about a sparkling Akshaya Tritiya

De Beers Forevermark is upbeat about the upcoming festive season. The brand is positive about strong sales volumes and owing to the quick economic recovery and the ongoing rise in consumer demand, says a press release from the company.

Presently, the diamond brand has 14 exclusive boutique stores and 255 doors in India spread over 60 markets and is looking to expand its retail footprint with 30 exclusive boutique stores by the end of 2022.

With strong demand for diamond consumption, Akshaya Tritiya this year will be promising for De Beers Forevermark. The brand is partnering with select authorized retailers who share the same brand ethos as De Beers Forevermark. The diamond major is expecting a vibrant performance as Akshaya Tritiya brings is an auspicious occasion for self-purchase or to gift diamonds.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season, Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion to purchase jewellery, however this year we feel that the festivity would be larger than ever as all markets are fully operational post the pandemic. It has been a big comeback for the Gems & Jewellery industry and that has got to do with what diamonds and jewellery mean for the Indian consumer.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





