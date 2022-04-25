India-UAE CEPA comes into force with first consignment of G&J from New Delhi to Dubai

The flagging off ceremony of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was held on May 1, 2022 at Customs House/Cargo Complex, New Delhi International Airport.

The landmark agreement has come into force by flagging off the first three consignments of Jewellery from New Delhi to Dubai which would be getting zero duty market access.

The flagging off ceremony was presided by Commerce Secretary Shri. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam in the presence of Director General of Foreign Trade, Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Shri Vipul Bansal, Joint Secretary, DoC and other senior officials from the Department of Commerce.

Shri Ashok Seth, Regional Chairman (North Region), GJEPC represented GJEPC at the event.

Speaking at the event, Shri. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said, “The India-UAE CEPA is the first comprehensive bilateral trade agreement in a decade and it will increase the flow of goods, services, investments, technology & work opportunities for our people, bringing strong multiplier benefits across sectors such as gems & jewellery, leather, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.”

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “Congratulations to all our member exporters - Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers, Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd, and Malabar Gold Private Ltd, who were fortunate to be part of this historic occasion.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





