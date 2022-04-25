Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
Yesterday
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
India-UAE CEPA comes into force with first consignment of G&J from New Delhi to Dubai
The landmark agreement has come into force by flagging off the first three consignments of Jewellery from New Delhi to Dubai which would be getting zero duty market access.
The flagging off ceremony was presided by Commerce Secretary Shri. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam in the presence of Director General of Foreign Trade, Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Shri Vipul Bansal, Joint Secretary, DoC and other senior officials from the Department of Commerce.
Shri Ashok Seth, Regional Chairman (North Region), GJEPC represented GJEPC at the event.
Speaking at the event, Shri. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said, “The India-UAE CEPA is the first comprehensive bilateral trade agreement in a decade and it will increase the flow of goods, services, investments, technology & work opportunities for our people, bringing strong multiplier benefits across sectors such as gems & jewellery, leather, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.”
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “Congratulations to all our member exporters - Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers, Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd, and Malabar Gold Private Ltd, who were fortunate to be part of this historic occasion.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished