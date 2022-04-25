Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
Yesterday
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
The first meeting of the St. Petersburg Juniors Council
The participants elected Andrey Novikov, Managing Partner of Polarctic Capital, as Chairman of the Board.
"To date, more than 30 junior mining companies have become interested in a potential placement of shares in the St. Petersburg Juniors segment. About 70% of them are located in the Far East, most of the requests came from Yakutia, – said Roman Goryunov, General Director of the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange. – A significant part of the interested "juniors" are engaged in the exploration of placer gold deposits, some of them are part of medium and large mining enterprises."
"The exchange is creating an infrastructure for financing mining developments, which previously did not exist in the country. And its uniqueness lies in the fact that it is private investors who have not previously had access to this type of investment, which has great growth potential due to the early stage of the issuer's development, who will be able to finance the exploration of reserves," notes Alexey Germanovich, member of the Board of the SPB Juniors segment.
The junior segment is a new opportunity for the owners of junior subsoil users of gold, diamonds and other solid minerals deposits to receive investments in their enterprises from qualified investors of the Russian securities market, among which there may be both professional and retail investors – individuals.
Before being included in the listing, junior undergoes a qualifying procedure, during which the best companies with the most qualified teams are selected, with a good level of exploration of deposits and high quality of their exploration and development projects, confirmed by independent expertise according to Russian and international standards.
The first placement in the "St. Petersburg Juniors" segment is planned in June of this year.
There are 4 international junior exchanges in the world, in total, more than 2000 junior stocks are represented on them. The total capitalization of the international junior market exceeds more than 70 billion USD.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished