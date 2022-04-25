The first meeting of the St. Petersburg Juniors Council

Today News

St. Petersburg Exchange held the first meeting of the "St. Petersburg Juniors" Council, which is the exchange's advisory body for developing proposals and recommendations on listing (delisting) securities in this segment.

The participants elected Andrey Novikov, Managing Partner of Polarctic Capital, as Chairman of the Board.

"To date, more than 30 junior mining companies have become interested in a potential placement of shares in the St. Petersburg Juniors segment. About 70% of them are located in the Far East, most of the requests came from Yakutia, – said Roman Goryunov, General Director of the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange. – A significant part of the interested "juniors" are engaged in the exploration of placer gold deposits, some of them are part of medium and large mining enterprises."

"The exchange is creating an infrastructure for financing mining developments, which previously did not exist in the country. And its uniqueness lies in the fact that it is private investors who have not previously had access to this type of investment, which has great growth potential due to the early stage of the issuer's development, who will be able to finance the exploration of reserves," notes Alexey Germanovich, member of the Board of the SPB Juniors segment.

The junior segment is a new opportunity for the owners of junior subsoil users of gold, diamonds and other solid minerals deposits to receive investments in their enterprises from qualified investors of the Russian securities market, among which there may be both professional and retail investors – individuals.

Before being included in the listing, junior undergoes a qualifying procedure, during which the best companies with the most qualified teams are selected, with a good level of exploration of deposits and high quality of their exploration and development projects, confirmed by independent expertise according to Russian and international standards.

The first placement in the "St. Petersburg Juniors" segment is planned in June of this year.

There are 4 international junior exchanges in the world, in total, more than 2000 junior stocks are represented on them. The total capitalization of the international junior market exceeds more than 70 billion USD.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





