Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
The Project Office for the Development of the Arctic may take part in consultations with the Saami on the project to develop the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit
This was announced on April 27 by PODA Board Chairman Nikolai Doronin, commenting on the news that Norilsk Nickel and Rosatom had entered into a cooperation agreement.
Particular attention should be paid to the organization of interaction with local communities of indigenous people. The Lovozersky district, where the deposit is located, is the place of residence and traditional management of the Saami, the indigenous people of the Kola Peninsula. “When designing and developing a deposit, it is necessary to assess all the consequences for the economic and ethno-cultural activities of the Saami communities. Extensive consultations, studies, and expertise are standard international practices that make it possible to lay the foundations for trusting relationships,” explains Nikolai Doronin.
Norilsk Nickel has extensive experience in dealing with indigenous peoples based on international standards and in accordance with the corporate policy on the rights of indigenous peoples.
In turn, the Arctic Development Project Office also has experience in this area. PODA experts participated in ethnological expertise following the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk in May 2020, in consultations on the program for resettlement and development of the Tukhard settlement, and other similar projects.
The agreement signed on April 25, 2022, among other things, involves the interaction of the two companies in the planned development of the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit in the Murmansk Province, which contains up to 18.9% of domestic lithium reserves. It is currently in an undistributed fund. Analysts expect that the Russian government may decide to put it up for auction before the end of this year, but these plans have not been officially confirmed.
Norilsk Nickel and Rosatom intend to create a joint venture on a parity basis, which will be able to participate in the auction for a license to develop the field.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished