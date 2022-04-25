The Project Office for the Development of the Arctic may take part in consultations with the Saami on the project to develop the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit

The Project Office for the Development of the Arctic (PODA) may take part in the preliminary consultations with representatives of the Saami, their associations and public organizations, which are initiated by Norilsk Nickel on the planned project to develop the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit.

This was announced on April 27 by PODA Board Chairman Nikolai Doronin, commenting on the news that Norilsk Nickel and Rosatom had entered into a cooperation agreement.

Particular attention should be paid to the organization of interaction with local communities of indigenous people. The Lovozersky district, where the deposit is located, is the place of residence and traditional management of the Saami, the indigenous people of the Kola Peninsula. “When designing and developing a deposit, it is necessary to assess all the consequences for the economic and ethno-cultural activities of the Saami communities. Extensive consultations, studies, and expertise are standard international practices that make it possible to lay the foundations for trusting relationships,” explains Nikolai Doronin.

Norilsk Nickel has extensive experience in dealing with indigenous peoples based on international standards and in accordance with the corporate policy on the rights of indigenous peoples.

In turn, the Arctic Development Project Office also has experience in this area. PODA experts participated in ethnological expertise following the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk in May 2020, in consultations on the program for resettlement and development of the Tukhard settlement, and other similar projects.

The agreement signed on April 25, 2022, among other things, involves the interaction of the two companies in the planned development of the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit in the Murmansk Province, which contains up to 18.9% of domestic lithium reserves. It is currently in an undistributed fund. Analysts expect that the Russian government may decide to put it up for auction before the end of this year, but these plans have not been officially confirmed.

Norilsk Nickel and Rosatom intend to create a joint venture on a parity basis, which will be able to participate in the auction for a license to develop the field.



