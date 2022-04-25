Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
iTraceiT to hold official launch of blockchain-based application for comprehensive tracing of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry
“Recently, we’ve seen several industry organizations and service providers make product development announcements regarding traceability. This is truly exciting, as it emphasizes that the industry’s awareness is expanding and that traceability solutions are now being center-staged. However, diamond, gem, and jewelry manufacturers and traders need solid guarantees that their traceability solution is autonomous and unaffiliated, covering their products throughout the supply pipeline, from the rough to the finished product,” iTraceiT’s Marketing and Sales Director Shavit Gaistman explained.
One of iTraceiT’s outstanding and distinctive qualities is that sizes do not matter to iTraceiT. “Small and melee polished diamonds make up the bulk of the diamonds manufactured, traded, and set in jewelry worldwide,” Gaistman said. “Our blockchain-driven solution works for diamonds and gemstones of any size, also for diamonds under 0.25 carat. iTraceiT can follow any stone through the production process, whether it is a 2.00 or a 0.02 carat stone!”
“We live in trying times! Governments, banks and financial institutions, trade organizations and NGOs, wholesale and retail clients, and last but not least, the end consumers all demand that the provenance of diamonds and gemstones is crystal clear and clean. By integrating the iTraceiT application into their business models, industry operators at all levels of the supply pipeline are given the opportunity to meet the market’s demand for traceability!” said CEO Fredrik Degryse.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished