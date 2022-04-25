Severalmaz recovers an unusual cloud shape diamond in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Province

(TASS) - A cloud-shaped diamond weighing 92.34 carats was found at the Lomonosov diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province, the media communication service of Severalmaz told TASS. It ranks second in size among those mined at the field.

"Severalmaz recovered a diamond, which took second place in the ranking of the largest finds at our diamond field. Its weight is 92.34 carats. The uniqueness of this gem is that it is an intergrowth-cloud of a huge number of diamonds of various shapes," the company’s statement said.

The shape of the diamond is very unusual. "I have never seen anything like this even in the scientific literature. This is probably a feature of our deposit. It also seems to me that most likely this stone will hardly go on sale, but will remain in the museum, I wish it very much. It’s not every day that one comes across a diamond intergrowth of this weight and with such a number of small diamonds,” said Oleg Boyko, the diamond miner’s mineralogist.

The largest diamond mined at Lomonosov diamond field weighed 106.6 carats.

The Arkhangelsk Province is the only place in Europe where diamonds are mined today. There are two diamond fields currently developed in the region, and the Lomonosov diamond field located in the Primorsky District, 100 km from Arkhangelsk is being developed by Severalmaz.





