There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Severalmaz recovers an unusual cloud shape diamond in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Province
"Severalmaz recovered a diamond, which took second place in the ranking of the largest finds at our diamond field. Its weight is 92.34 carats. The uniqueness of this gem is that it is an intergrowth-cloud of a huge number of diamonds of various shapes," the company’s statement said.
The shape of the diamond is very unusual. "I have never seen anything like this even in the scientific literature. This is probably a feature of our deposit. It also seems to me that most likely this stone will hardly go on sale, but will remain in the museum, I wish it very much. It’s not every day that one comes across a diamond intergrowth of this weight and with such a number of small diamonds,” said Oleg Boyko, the diamond miner’s mineralogist.
The largest diamond mined at Lomonosov diamond field weighed 106.6 carats.
The Arkhangelsk Province is the only place in Europe where diamonds are mined today. There are two diamond fields currently developed in the region, and the Lomonosov diamond field located in the Primorsky District, 100 km from Arkhangelsk is being developed by Severalmaz.