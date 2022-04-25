Galileo begins gold, lithium exploration in Zim

Galileo Resources has commenced exploration at its gold and lithium projects in Southwest Zimbabwe.

The company signed a contract with Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics to carry out a fixed-wing airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its Bulawayo gold project, targeting the most prospective parts.

“At our Bulawayo Gold Project airborne geophysical surveying is already well underway over a region with many small to medium-sized historic high grade gold mines,” said company chairperson Colin Bird.

“Our work will aim to fingerprint the structural settings of the known deposits and to identify potential extensions of these zones through our property, as well as locating new targets underneath thin cover hidden from the old prospectors.”

Galileo also said a reconnaissance mapping/sampling site visit to the Kamativi lithium project is planned to commence imminently.

Permitting work, it said, has been initiated to prepare for more advanced exploration in the coming weeks and months which is aimed at facilitating early drill testing.

Galileo has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the two projects by spending $1.5mln on exploration.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





