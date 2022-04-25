Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
Yesterday
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Galileo begins gold, lithium exploration in Zim
The company signed a contract with Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics to carry out a fixed-wing airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its Bulawayo gold project, targeting the most prospective parts.
“At our Bulawayo Gold Project airborne geophysical surveying is already well underway over a region with many small to medium-sized historic high grade gold mines,” said company chairperson Colin Bird.
“Our work will aim to fingerprint the structural settings of the known deposits and to identify potential extensions of these zones through our property, as well as locating new targets underneath thin cover hidden from the old prospectors.”
Galileo also said a reconnaissance mapping/sampling site visit to the Kamativi lithium project is planned to commence imminently.
Permitting work, it said, has been initiated to prepare for more advanced exploration in the coming weeks and months which is aimed at facilitating early drill testing.
Galileo has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the two projects by spending $1.5mln on exploration.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished