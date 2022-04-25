Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Lucapa diamond sales exceed A$13mln in 2021
Company chairperson Miles Kennedy attributed the growth in sales to strong operational performances and a resurgent diamond market following disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lucapa’s attributable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year was A$22.3 million, against a loss of A$400 000 the previous year, a strong turnaround of about A$22.7 million year-on-year.
Lucapa’s run-of-mine production achieved an overall average price of A$2,150 a carat, which is more than ten times higher than the world average, he said.
Diamond output from both mines increased 54% to 57,065 carats in 2021 from 37,125 carats produced in the previous year.
Carats recovered at Lulo rose 4% to 24,595 carats with a total of 783 stones produced weighing more than 4.8 carats.
This included 261 specials or stones weighing more than 10.8 carats.
Mothae recovered 32,470 carats in 2021, representing a new annual record and an increase of 141% over the previous pandemic affected year.
Recoveries included 628 stones weighing more than 4.8 carats, of which 168 were specials, said Lucapa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished