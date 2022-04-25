Mountain Province retains Integrous Communications

Today News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has retained Integrous Communications as its investor relations advisor.

"With their decades of experienced assisting companies like Mountain Province, we selected Integrous Communications as advisor. Their depth of relationships and sector expertise provides us with the best-in-class support to communicate our corporate and operational progress to existing and new shareholders," stated Mark Wall, CEO of Mountain Province.

Integrous Communications will assist Mountain Province with communicating its corporate, financial and investor developments to current shareholders and prospective investors, while enhancing awareness of the Company's story within the capital markets.

"Mountain Province's recent milestones and future growth initiatives in both production and exploration, provides the ideal backdrop for Integrous to assist in expanding Mountain Province's awareness. We look forward to assisting with all aspects of management's corporate communications and investor relations initiatives," stated Richard Matthews, Managing Partner of Integrous Communications.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





