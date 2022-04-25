Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
Yesterday
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Mountain Province retains Integrous Communications
"With their decades of experienced assisting companies like Mountain Province, we selected Integrous Communications as advisor. Their depth of relationships and sector expertise provides us with the best-in-class support to communicate our corporate and operational progress to existing and new shareholders," stated Mark Wall, CEO of Mountain Province.
Integrous Communications will assist Mountain Province with communicating its corporate, financial and investor developments to current shareholders and prospective investors, while enhancing awareness of the Company's story within the capital markets.
"Mountain Province's recent milestones and future growth initiatives in both production and exploration, provides the ideal backdrop for Integrous to assist in expanding Mountain Province's awareness. We look forward to assisting with all aspects of management's corporate communications and investor relations initiatives," stated Richard Matthews, Managing Partner of Integrous Communications.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished