Arkhangelsk scientists master a new method of searching for diamonds in the Arctic

Pomorie is the object of close study of scientists. In 2020, the Russian Science Foundation allocated 15 million rubles to search for diamonds in the Arctic territories of the Arkhangelsk region.

The purpose of a large–scale scientific study is to create a map of the diamond content of both the northern and southern regions of our region, writes mk.ru.

According to Elena Agasheva, senior researcher at the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, thanks to the grant, scientists have developed a new method for assessing the diamond content of areas.

When searching for new diamond deposits, geologists take samples of sedimentary rocks from rivers and streams. The samples contain heavy minerals, including all the main minerals that are indicators of kimberlite. Next, scientists conduct a chemical analysis of minerals and determine whether this kimberlite could be diamond-bearing.

The most informative mineral indicator is garnet. It is the analysis of its composition that makes it possible to determine the basic, fundamental characteristics of the kimberlite pipe.

Using the new technique, researchers can completely reconstruct the processes that took place in the rocks of the lithospheric mantle from the period 2.8–3 billion years ago to the formation of the kimberlite tube – 390-360 million years ago.

They identify the types of processes that could occur simultaneously with the formation of diamonds. This information is the key to understanding why some kimberlite pipes are diamond–bearing and others are not. Manufacturing companies engaged in diamond prospecting in the Arctic can successfully use this method.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





