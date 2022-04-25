Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
Today
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Arkhangelsk scientists master a new method of searching for diamonds in the Arctic
The purpose of a large–scale scientific study is to create a map of the diamond content of both the northern and southern regions of our region, writes mk.ru.
According to Elena Agasheva, senior researcher at the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, thanks to the grant, scientists have developed a new method for assessing the diamond content of areas.
When searching for new diamond deposits, geologists take samples of sedimentary rocks from rivers and streams. The samples contain heavy minerals, including all the main minerals that are indicators of kimberlite. Next, scientists conduct a chemical analysis of minerals and determine whether this kimberlite could be diamond-bearing.
The most informative mineral indicator is garnet. It is the analysis of its composition that makes it possible to determine the basic, fundamental characteristics of the kimberlite pipe.
Using the new technique, researchers can completely reconstruct the processes that took place in the rocks of the lithospheric mantle from the period 2.8–3 billion years ago to the formation of the kimberlite tube – 390-360 million years ago.
They identify the types of processes that could occur simultaneously with the formation of diamonds. This information is the key to understanding why some kimberlite pipes are diamond–bearing and others are not. Manufacturing companies engaged in diamond prospecting in the Arctic can successfully use this method.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished