Japan develops two-inch diamond wafers useful for quantum memory

Today News

Researchers in Japan have developed a new method for making two-inch wafers of diamond that could be used for quantum memory. The ultra-high purity of the diamond allows it to store a staggering amount of data – the equivalent of one billion Blu-Ray discs.

Diamond is one of the most promising materials for practical quantum computing systems, including memory. Till now, scientists had to create either large diamond wafers with too much nitrogen or ultra-pure diamond wafers that are too small to be of much use for data storage.

But now, researchers at Saga University and Adamant Namiki Precision Jewelery Co. in Japan have developed a new method for manufacturing ultra-high purity diamond wafers that are big enough for practical use and have such immense data density that they can theoretically store the equivalent of a billion Blu-Ray discs.

One Blu-Ray can store up to 25 GB which would mean this diamond wafer should be able to store a whopping 25 exabytes (EB) of data. The company calls these wafers Kenzan Diamond.

The research team hopes to commercialize these diamond wafers in 2023 and is already working towards doubling the diameter to 10 cm (4 in). The key is that these diamonds have a nitrogen concentration of under three parts per billion (ppb), making them incredibly pure. Achieving this requires a new manufacturing technique.

The research will be presented at the International Conference on Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology in May this year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





