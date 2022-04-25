Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
Today
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Japan develops two-inch diamond wafers useful for quantum memory
Diamond is one of the most promising materials for practical quantum computing systems, including memory. Till now, scientists had to create either large diamond wafers with too much nitrogen or ultra-pure diamond wafers that are too small to be of much use for data storage.
But now, researchers at Saga University and Adamant Namiki Precision Jewelery Co. in Japan have developed a new method for manufacturing ultra-high purity diamond wafers that are big enough for practical use and have such immense data density that they can theoretically store the equivalent of a billion Blu-Ray discs.
One Blu-Ray can store up to 25 GB which would mean this diamond wafer should be able to store a whopping 25 exabytes (EB) of data. The company calls these wafers Kenzan Diamond.
The research team hopes to commercialize these diamond wafers in 2023 and is already working towards doubling the diameter to 10 cm (4 in). The key is that these diamonds have a nitrogen concentration of under three parts per billion (ppb), making them incredibly pure. Achieving this requires a new manufacturing technique.
The research will be presented at the International Conference on Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology in May this year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished