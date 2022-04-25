Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Aura Blockchain Consortium & Sarine to set new standard in diamond traceability
Through this one-of-a-kind partnership for diamond traceability, the multi-stakeholder Consortium is laying out the very first foundations for best-in-class product traceability standards from raw material to finished product applied in the luxury sector.
Sarine has been selected by the Aura Blockchain Consortium to provide full diamond traceability across the entire supply chain, from extraction to polishing and setting. Sarine’s traceability solution is based on data independently and automatically generated by its IOT enabled systems being used throughout the pipeline by many of the industry's leading producers and midstream polishers, without resorting to non-verifiable declaratory inputs.
Daniela Ott, Secretary General of Aura Blockchain Consortium said: “There is perfect synergy between the Aura Blockchain Consortium and Sarine. By partnering with Sarine in relation to Sarine’s comprehensive traceability technology, we are establishing a one-of-a-kind technological solution with significant added value to both luxury brands and their customers. This new solution will provide complete transparency on product sourcing history and verifiable authenticity documentation, which is key to strengthening consumer trust in brands and fostering a long-term relationship, which is critical in today's rapidly evolving retail landscape. We anticipate additional leading luxury brands will soon be joining our unique consortium."
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “It is an honor to have been selected to partner with the esteemed Aura Blockchain Consortium of leading luxury brands. This new endeavor will enable global luxury brands to benefit from our uniquely comprehensive and factual traceability solution in order to increase supply chain transparency, thereby increasing consumer confidence. Our solution enables the jewelry houses the ability to implement a traceability solution based on blockchain technology that is easily scalable and with low overheads to all their suppliers in the upstream and midstream diamond value chain."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished