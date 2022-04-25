Exclusive
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
Today
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Fitch changes Anglo American’s outlook to positive
It said the change in outlook shows Anglo American's delivery on production growth and its continuing conservative financial profile.
“We view Anglo American as being better positioned than its peers for the global energy transition in the long term, due to improving operational diversification with a new copper mine starting operations in 2022 and a crop nutrients project in the pipeline for the medium term, plus a diversified existing commodity portfolio,” said Fitch.
“The rating is supported by strong cash flow generation over the medium term, due to a supportive commodity price environment, continued focus on operating improvements across the business and high volume growth relative to peers through a pipeline of greenfield and brownfield expansions in the coming years and new technologies.”
It also noted that market fundamentals for platinum group metals (PGMs), copper, iron ore and diamonds are favourable with demand growth being met by limited additional supply.
“Prices have shown continued upward momentum in the year to date, boosting earnings expectations and creating material financial flexibility,” said Fitch.
It said diamond price realisation for Anglo’s DeBeers is expected at $155 per carat in 2022 and $160/carat from 2023 to 2024.
The PGM basket prices were projected at $2,600 per ounce in 2022, $1,950 per ounce in 2023, and $1,750 per ounce in 2024.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished